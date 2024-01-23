gavel

A fire safety inspector at the Pleasanton-based Construction Testing Services has been reinstated to her position and seen union dues and back pay returned to her as part of a settlement with the company and an employees’ union following a federal complaint she brought forward last year.



Alexandra Le alleged in the complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board in October that she was not notified of her right to pay reduced union dues to the International Union of Operating Engineers representing employees at the company given her decision not to join the union, and that she was ultimately laid off from her position as a result of that decision.



“My absence significantly set me back from a financial standpoint and has led to the stressful process of having to fight for my rights via the legal process,” Le said in a written testimony submitted to the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pension for a hearing on a proposed national right to work law introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) on Nov. 30.



“And while the union fees cause a notable decrease in my hard-earned take-home pay, the time lost and stress incurred by asserting rights that I had to discover independently has been equally detrimental,” Le continued.



Representatives from CTS and IUOE did not respond to requests for comment as of publication time. The settlement sees Le drop her complaint in exchange for the financial terms, while the company and the union admit no wrongdoing.



Le received pro-bono legal representation from the National Right to Work Foundation, who described the settlement agreed to on Dec. 21 as a victory for the organization as well as Le herself, but pointed to limitations in the organization’s mission in states such as California that don’t have laws against security agreements that require non-union members to contribute to union costs.



“While we’re proud to help Ms. Le prevail in her case, the fact is that the very IUOE bosses who so callously instigated her illegal firing are still authorized to collect mandatory union fees from her because California workers lack the protection of a Right to Work law,” foundation President Mar Mix said in a Jan. 4 announcement. “Workers themselves — not union bosses — should be in charge of determining whether a union is worthy of receiving their hard-earned cash, which is why all Americans deserve the protection of Right to Work.”



Le and the company separated as of Oct. 2 — two days before she filed NLRB complaints against CTS and the union — with her employment being reinstated on Oct. 24. The company is set to pay back supplemental union dues that were deducted during her employment but not distributed to the union, amounting to $675.41.

With the IUOE agreeing to waive fair-share initiation and monthly fees required from Le and other non-union employees through October, she will be billed quarterly by the union for fair-share fees retroactive to November.



In addition to repaying supplemental union dues, the union and the company agreed to reimburse back pay and fringe benefits to Le from the 22 days between her separation from CTS and her reinstatement to her position, amounting to $5,515.52 in wages and $4,220.16 in benefits.



For her part, the settlement sees Le agree to waive and withdraw unfair labor practice charges brought forth in her NLRB complaints in October, as well as any and all other claims against the union and CTS contained in those complaints.