California is home to more than 10 million immigrants, nearly one-fourth of the nation’s entire foreign-born population. The vast majority were born in Mexico, Latin America and Asia.

In 2022, about 54% of California’s immigrants were U.S. citizens, compared to only 31% in 1990, according to a new report by the Public Policy Institute of California. And the number of undocumented immigrants is estimated at 1.85 million in 2021, down from 2.8 million in 2007, says the Pew Research Center.

Still, it’s how the state treats and helps undocumented immigrants that is the focus of the policy debate and, often, the political controversy.

The latest flashpoint is a new state law that provides Medi-Cal coverage to all undocumented people, regardless of age. Earlier this month, Republican Assemblymembers Devon Mathis of Visilia and Bill Essayli of Corona traded barbs with one another on social media, after Mathis published an op-ed backing the law.

As CalMatters health reporter Ana B. Ibarra explains, Mathis’ support for Medi-Cal expansion signals how the political debate has changed. Twenty years ago, offering undocumented immigrants health benefits would have been politically risky for both parties. But a combination of more Latinos in politics; past state budget surpluses; a pandemic that highlighted glaring health inequities; and growing recognition of the role undocumented workers play in California’s economy has gradually shifted public opinion.

Mathis, to CalMatters: “I grew up in one of the poorest areas of the state, in a highly Latino area; these are common things that we see and that we know. I did the op-ed because I’m sick and tired of one, people on the hard right trying to make everyone sound like them, and two, to just say stop the rhetoric for five minutes and look at the actual issue.”

But Essayli, whose Assembly Bill 1783 proposes to pull funding from health care expansions for undocumented residents, wrote in his own op-ed that Republicans who support the law risk “being complicit in the financial decay of our state.”

Essayli: “As the son of immigrant parents who came to this country by legal means, I was outraged our state government would earmark billions in funding for the healthcare of foreign nationals when our own citizens cannot afford their healthcare.”

For more on the California GOP butting heads over Medi-Cal expansion, read Ana’s story.

A 2023 law isn’t having the impact supporters hoped. The measure repealed the citizenship requirement to become a police officer, targeting recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal program for more than 500,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

But despite a severe shortage of law enforcement officers, not many have been hired, reports Justo Robles of CalMatters’ California Divide team.

Mexican-born, 26-year-old Ernesto Moron, is one of about only a dozen California law officers who got jobs through the law. As an officer with the UC Davis Police Department, he wants to “help other people that are in my same shoes.”

But not many people are. Some of the state’s largest law enforcement agencies, including San Francisco, Oakland, and Bakersfield, said they haven’t hired any new officers under the law. The slow adoption could be traced to the early opposition the law faced, including legal concerns over whether a non-citizen can possess a firearm.

To learn more about this issue, read Justo’s story.