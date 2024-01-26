California’s homelessness crisis stares people in the face on the streets, and shows up as one of the biggest worries in poll after poll.

This week, thousands of volunteers ventured across the state to find out how bad the problem is. The federally-mandated “point-in-time count” of the homeless population helps determine how state funds are allocated and how local agencies plan their spending, among other policy decisions.

Early Thursday morning, CalMatters homelessness reporter Marisa Kendall joined volunteers from Alameda County Healthcare for the Homeless in Berkeley for the count. Equipped with maps marked with known encampments, these volunteers included 61-year-old first-timer Deidra Perry. After meeting a young woman living inside a silver SUV, Perry asked personal questions, including on mental health and HIV status, then gave the woman a $10 gift card.

Perry: “They’re tough questions to ask. It feels very intrusive.”

Last year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development counted 181,399 unhoused Californians — 28% of the country’s entire homeless population and nearly 40% more than five years ago.

Getting an accurate updated count is more difficult than usual. This exercise happens every two years, but some counties delayed their counts during the pandemic. Now, not all California counties are in sync.

Different counties also approach the count differently: Some have volunteers who attempt to talk to each person, others use algorithms to estimate how many people live inside each dwelling, and others are instructed to tally just the tents and RVs without bothering the people inside.

Experts agree that the count isn’t perfect and that the real number of homeless Californians is likely higher. Driven by income loss and high rent, the state’s unhoused population continues to grow, with the biggest concentration in Los Angeles.

Also worrying: The high death rates among the homeless population. According to the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, 250 homeless people died in California’s capital in 2022 — the highest number ever, reports The Sacramento Bee. And while the final total has yet to be tallied for 2023, it is expected to break that record.

For more on the point-in-time count, read Marisa’s story.