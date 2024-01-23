A memorial for 17-year-old David Cantero Valdez is displayed on Sugar Road in Tracy where he was found fatally shot on Jan. 12. (Photo by Cierra Bailey)

Police in Tracy arrested a 27-year-old on Friday on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of a former Granada High School student one week earlier.

Tracy resident Victor Vera was booked into San Joaquin County Jail after being taken into custody on an arrest warrant, according to the Tracy Police Department. Authorities have not publicly confirmed a motive behind the fatal shooting of David Cantero Valdez.

“The incident is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the community at large,” Tracy police wrote in a social media post on Friday evening announcing Vera’s arrest.

The investigation began unfolding around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 when police received a call about a vehicle crash in the area of Sugar Road between Tracy Boulevard and Holly Drive. Arriving officers found a teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim — later identified as Cantero Valdez, 17, of Tracy — was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Cantero Valdez previously attended school in Livermore.

During a week of investigation, police identified Vera as a prime suspect in the case and secured a warrant for his arrest and to search a residence in the 1600 block of Court Drive in Tracy, according to police. The warrant was served around 10 a.m. Friday in coordination with the department’s crisis response unit, special investigations unit, special enforcement team and patrol officers.

Vera was placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into jail that day, according to police. It was not immediately clear when Vera is scheduled for arraignment or whether he is represented by an attorney yet.