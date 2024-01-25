Rendering of the Aspenwood Senior Apartment project, which is set to offer 122 units of income-restricted housing for seniors starting next month. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

Aspenwood senior housing

Applications are now open for the 122 units of affordable senior housing in the Aspenwood Senior Apartment project in San Ramon.

The income-restricted project is open to eligible senior households with residents 62-years-old and up. Priority will be given to applicants who are San Ramon residents and/or workers, as well as veterans, first responders, and public employees.

The project is expected to be completed by February.

More information and applications are available at aspenwoodseniorapts.com.

Kids’ Night Out

The Town of Danville is hosting a Kids’ Night Out this week, aimed at providing fun and entertainment for children between the ages of five and 10 years-old plus the opportunity for their parents and caregivers to have a relaxing evening.

The event is set for the Danville Community Center at 420 Front St., and will feature games, crafts, and a movie on the facility’s large screen. Children are encouraged to bring pajamas, sleeping bags and pillows. It is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday evening.

More information and registration is available here.

Measure X board applications

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking to fill 12 at-large seats on the county’s Measure X Community Advisory Board, with applications open through next month.

Established in 2021 following the passage of Measure X – the half-cent, county-wide sales tax measure that was passed by voters in 2020 to fund healthcare, emergency response, early childhood services and other county services – the Community Advisory Board functions by providing input on assessing community needs and priorities in order to guide funding priorities and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, plus overseeing assessments gauging the effectiveness of programs and efforts bolstered by Measure X revenue.

The board currently has seven at-large seats and five at-large alternate seats open, with applications due by Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. Public interviews are scheduled for March 3 at 9:30 a.m. as part of the Board of Supervisors Finance Committee meeting.

Citizens police academy

The Danville Police Department is seeking participants for its Spring Citizens Academy for residents looking for a firsthand exploration of the department’s operations, with applications open through March 18.

The seven-week long program kicks off on March 27, with sessions scheduled weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., in addition to two Saturday sessions throughout the term.

Registration and more information is available by contacting Lindsay Ortiz at 925-314-3717 or lortiz@danville.ca.gov.