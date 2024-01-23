Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department firefighters with the aid of Alameda County Fire Department firefighters work a residential fire in Pleasanton on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo by LPFD, via BCN)

A fire that started in the attic of a home in Pleasanton displaced a family on Thursday night, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 10:20 p.m. to the one-alarm fire reported on the 5000 block of Genovesio Drive, where they found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story house, battalion chief Kurtis Dickey said.

LPFD and AFCD crews on scene responding to the fire. (Photo by LPFD, via BCN)

Crews entered the home and found that flames had spread from the attic into the master bathroom and closet on the second floor. After determining no one was still inside the home, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, Dickey said.

The displaced residents, a family of four including two children, are not expected to move back into the residence soon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious in nature.