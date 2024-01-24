Presented by This content is made possible by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff. Six ways technology makes buying and selling a home easier

When the time comes to buy or sell a home, a number of words likely come to mind: packing, cleaning, moving, stress, time … and the list goes on. One word that likely doesn’t come to mind is “easy.”

But, thanks to a number of advances in technology, what was once an arduous process has become not only simpler but better. Here are six ways that technology has made buying and selling a home easier.

Online listings

If you’ve never looked at online listings of properties in your neighborhood or another neighborhood you love, you’re missing out. It’s easy — and fun — to find out what’s available.

“Real estate websites and platforms provide detailed property listings, including photos, videos, and virtual tours, allowing buyers to get a better sense of the property before visiting in person,” said Gina Piper, the founder / owner and broker associate of Elation Real Estate, who’s been selling real estate in the Tri-Valley for 27 years.

Looking for homes online is helpful for buyers.

“It’s so transparent,” Piper said. “They’re not going to rely on their Realtor to find homes for them. They can see everything that’s out there and they can shop on their own time.”

From there, a Realtor can take buyers to view the home in person, help them with every step of the buying process and advocate for them throughout.

Virtual reality and augmented reality

It may seem like VR and AR are just for gaming on expensive headsets. But these technologies have many real-world applications, including helping buyers get a sense of how a home looks and feels before opening the front door.

“VR and AR technologies have revolutionized the way buyers can experience properties remotely,” Piper said. “With VR, buyers can take virtual tours of properties, giving them a realistic sense of the space. AR allows buyers to visualize how furniture and decor would look in a property before making a purchase.”

These kinds of tools are popular in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say electronic floor plans and 3D imaging, it was all there prior to COVID,” Piper said. “But once COVID hit, that technology became very powerful to have for buyers, and utilized quite a bit more.”

Mobile apps and digital transactions

Since buyers are often on the go, driving from house to house to look at their favorites, mobile apps have become a helpful way to get information.

“These apps provide features like property search, mortgage calculators, and even the ability to schedule property viewings,” Piper said.

Technology has made it possible to complete real estate transactions remotely, reducing paperwork and saving time.

“I think the biggest game changer has been electronic signatures,” Piper said. “That’s enormous, both on my side and on the side of the buyers.”

Online portals keep disclosures, contracts, and other important documents in one place, making the process efficient and secure, she said.

Technology has made real estate processes accessible, efficient, and convenient, including when it comes to analyzing a lot of information.

“Advanced data analytics tools have made it easier for real estate professionals to analyze market trends, property values, and investment opportunities,” Piper said. “This data-driven approach helps buyers and sellers make more informed decisions.”

Elation Real Estate with offices in Pleasanton and Danville, offers a “boutique feel with world-class results.” With more than 30 years buying and selling homes in the Tri-Valley, the Elation team guides new and experienced home buyers and sellers through every step of the process.