The 3 Redneck Tenors Blake Davidson (left), Matthew Lord (center) and Grace Lord (right) are shown on stage. The group is known for their genre-bending songs that include elements of country and opera. (Courtesy 3 Redneck Tenors)

The 3 Redneck Tenors describe themselves as “three singing songbirds of the trailer park.” With their eclectic sound that mixes elements of country music, Broadway showtunes and classical opera, they aim to break genre stereotypes one performance at a time.

Now consisting of Matthew Lord, Grace Lord (Matthew’s 23-year-old daughter) and Blake Davidson, the group promises audience members will be entertained and engaged with their hilarious operatic “twang”. The group is set to take over the Bankhead Theater stage for the upcoming Livermore Valley Opera benefit concert next month.

“We like to say we’re a little mix of country twang and that classical opera style people know. We sing with that traditional operatic sound but with a comedic twist, so folks who like opera will really enjoy the set,” said Matthew Lord, a California native who lived in the Tri-Valley for part of his childhood.

Lord, a veteran opera vocalist, has performed with a number of groups across the nation such as the San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and the New York Metropolitan Opera. Davidson, also a longtime opera singer, has performed at the Tokyo Opera House and Carnegie Hall.

On the group’s founding, Lord said he was inspired to form a musical act that was unlike anything the opera world had ever seen. The 3 Redneck Tenors, under their original lineup, gained national recognition after competing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2007.

“There was just really no other group that was doing this sort of act, you know. It’s a very interesting intersection of music, and I like to think we are pushing those musical boundaries, pushing people to explore what opera and other traditional types of music mean,” Lord said in a recent interview.

Lord said his favorite part of being in the 3 Redneck Tenors is entertaining people and seeing their connection to the music.{photo 60 32062}

“For me, I love seeing some of the laughs that people have, seeing that people are entertained, and seeing people let go and enjoy themselves – it’s one of the best parts of performing,” he said.

“People might find unlikely genres mix well together, or that they like a certain kind of music they never thought they would because it’s shown in such a different way,” he added. “You can always be expanding your musical taste.”

Tri-Valley residents can catch the group during their set at the Livermore Valley Opera benefit concert. Held on Feb. 17 at the Bankhead, proceeds for the show will go toward continuing LVO’s mission.

Growing up, Lord lived in Pleasanton during his middle school years. This made their performance at the Livermore venue all the more special, he said. When LVO inquired about having the 3 Redneck Tenors as the main act for February’s concert, Lord and his bandmates were eager to oblige.

“We’re excited about the show for the Livermore Valley Opera benefit concert. Anything that supports or encourages music and art in the community is wonderful for us to be a part of,” Lord said of the upcoming performance. “We were happy when they reached out and asked us to partake in the event because we’ll have a chance to reach new audience members while also helping out the cause.”{photo 100 32048}

“I hope the audience will find themselves having a good time, enjoying the concert and of course supporting the Livermore Valley Opera,” Lord added.

To find tickets and more information about the LVO benefit event, visit the organization’s website at livermorevalleyopera.com.