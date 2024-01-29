Talents of the Royal Theater Academy, whose past shows include “Seussical” (shown), will be featured in Dublin at the “Musical Mash-Up” on Feb. 3. (Photo courtesy RTA)

The Tri-Valley is known for being a culturally rich, creative and expressive region. One upcoming live event aims to highlight the talents of local performing artists, young and old, through a collaborative and lively showcase.

Royal Theater Academy and the city of Dublin have partnered together to present the first-ever “Musical Mash-Up” fundraising event. Set for this Saturday (Feb. 3) at 2 p.m. in the Dublin High School Theater, the show will include various segments.

RTA reps said the showcase will explore the theater company’s “past, present and future” in its musical numbers. Funds raised from the show will go towards RTA’s mission and to local youth organizations of Dublin.

“RTA is happy to be partnering with the city of Dublin,” said David Wong, RTA director of marketing. “This show puts a spotlight on the talent that RTA and Dublin performers have. It’s a way for us, the city and the community to come together and support performing arts.”

The performing arts group said it prioritizes a “unique way of including everyone that has a love for theater, family, community connection and a desire to take the stage.”

RTA reps emphasized the fact that anyone who registers for a production will automatically have a role in the performance ensemble. They said they pride themselves in being a “life-changing” arts program and community.

“With the past, present and future theme, we’ll be calling back some former RTA members. They will share the stage with new talents, combining a wide array of ages and skills,” Wong said.

RTA said members plan to share an important announcement during the show that will “benefit Dublin and the Tri-Valley’s youth and arts community.”

“The first inaugural ‘Musical Mash-Up’ event will support RTA’s future programs and help our participants continue their theater education and development,” Wong added. “We hope to host this fundraising event again next year.”

In past years, RTA has produced classical musicals such as “Peter Pan”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins.”

“I’m overwhelmed by the city’s support and their efforts to grow the performing arts presence in Dublin,” said Trenton Torrain, owner and creative director of RTA. “The opportunity to work directly with the city where I live and grew up in, and to share my love of musical theater is an incredible honor.”

To find out more about RTA or to purchase showcase tickets, visit royaltheateracademy.com.