Rubio, Grayson square off in local State Senate race
The race for the State Senate district representing the San Ramon Valley is set to be a competitive one this year, with two candidates facing off in their bids for an open seat with no incumbent running for reelection. First-term San Ramon City Councilmember Marisol Rubio (D-San Ramon) and State Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) both announced their campaigns for State Senate last year, proceeding with the necessary candidate filing paperwork and campaigning in the months since as the 2024 primary and general elections grow closer. Both announcements came in the wake of incumbent Steve Glazer’s decision not to test new…