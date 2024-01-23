Artwork by Zhong Liang Zhuang in the “Poetic World: East Asian Art” exhibit is shown. (Courtesy LVA)

Art hailing from East Asia often features intricate visuals of landscapes, animals, flowers and architecture. Aside from visual art, these regions – particularly China, Korea and Japan – are known to produce aesthetically rich statues, textiles, ceramics and other creations.

Livermore Valley Arts has compiled an exhibit to highlight these complex and striking styles of art. “Poetic World: East Asian Art” is on display at the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater now through March 10. Work will also be shown in the Founders Room of the theater.

The exhibit celebrates a blend of contemporary and traditional East Asian art styles. LVA officials said viewers will be transported into “a realm where traditional techniques harmonize with modern interpretations.”

“Many of the pieces in this exhibit come to us on loan from the Chinese Art Association of San Francisco. We’re happy to partner with this organization and offer a platform to display these art pieces,” said Anne Giancola, LVA representative.

Founded in 1982, CAASF aims to preserve and honor the various styles of Asian art – from China and beyond.

“Composed of artists from different cultural regions around the world, (CAASF) has been devoted to promoting Chinese culture and meaningful East-West intercultural exchange,” according to LVA.

“They are also highly motivated by multiple cultural influences, finding the content of this art exhibition is superior to that of past years, with the scope of techniques and styles broadened, covering East-West art media such as landscape, flower-bird, human-figure, calligraphy and the live-view point, as well as in various aspects of art expression and different individual art characters,” LVA reps added. “Both older masters and young talent are represented, providing context and allowing the viewer to observe the evolution of styles and the continuity of certain traditions.”

Gallery artwork features intricate brush work, experimental techniques and ink washes from international and local artists alike.

“The pieces in ‘Poetic World’ emphasize tradition but also welcome contemporary and modern elements of Eastern Asian art,” Giancola added. “Art is always a powerful tool to bring together different communities, countries or cultures together.”

East Asian art typically features many strong recurring symbols representing values in their given culture. The tiger, which is known as a symbol of heroism, courage and valor, is featured in “Poetic World” by the works of Zhong Liang Zhuang and Peter Zhang.

From the private collection of Foster Goldstrom, Feng Jin doors are on display. Other pieces in the exhibit are courtesy of Hillcrest Gardens residents of Livermore; supplemental pieces are also provided from local Tri-Valley artists.

“The art display is free and open to members of the public. We encourage all community members to visit and view these captivating works of art,” said Giancola.

On Feb. 24 from 2-4 p.m., LVA will host a reception featuring live Asian calligraphy and ink art demonstrations, lead by Tri-Valley artist Wei-Ting Chuang. Live guqin music and tea will be provided courtesy of CAASF.

To find out more about the “Poetic World: East Asian Art” exhibit currently on display, visit livermorearts.org.