Eden is the Pet of the Week from East Bay SPCA in Dublin for Jan. 25, 2024.

Meet Eden, a sweet and gentle 3-year-old Dalmatian looking for her forever home. East Bay SPCA’s Pet of the Week is lovely gal is a shining example of grace and resilience.

Eden has a tender heart and is a bit fearful around new faces, especially when it comes to being pet on her head by strangers. Once she trusts you, her loyalty knows no bounds and her playful spirit shines through. She’s seeking a calm and loving family who can give her the time and space she needs to build confidence and feel secure.

Her adoption fee is waived! Meet her today at the East Bay SPCA Dublin Adoption Center or go to eastbayspca.org.