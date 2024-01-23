SRVFPD rescued an injured hiker by ground at Las Trampas Regional Wilderness Park over the weekend after a CHP helicopter sent out for a rescue operation was diverted to a second hiker in distress in the same area. (Photo courtesy SRVFPD)

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District was among the agencies who joined forces for a rescue operation in the hills to the west of the valley over the weekend after being notified of a hiker in distress and later aiding a second hiker.

SRVFPD and the East Bay Regional Parks District aided the California Highway Patrol in the rescue effort Sunday morning (Jan. 14) according to social media posts from the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations that afternoon.

One of the division’s two helicopters was sent to the scene in Las Trampas Regional Wilderness Park, first to a report of a hiker with a broken ankle, then diverted to another man with chest pain in the same park.

The latter hiker was rescued from the top of Rocky Ridge Trail, where he was determined to be in critical condition by paramedics and transported to John Muir Medical Center for treatment by cardiac specialists.

The hiker with the injured ankle who spurred the initial helicopter response was located by SRVFPD and rescued via ground transportation CHP officials said on Facebook.