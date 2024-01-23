Layla Armas at practice. (Photo credit the Armas family)

When you meet a superstar high school athlete there has always been one of two ways you go when interacting with them when you talk.

One – their attitude is as big as their ego. I think we all know some that have fit that bill over the years. They can be nice enough but if attitude is what you are looking for, then you’ll get it by the truckload.

Then there are those athletes who stand out in their sport of choice, but carry themselves well beyond their years, and are every bit as good of a person as they are an athlete. For example, someone like California High girls’ soccer goalie Layla Armas.

Armas is a senior at Cal and has already committed to UCLA for next year. As if she needed anything else to add to her already impressive soccer resume, she spent time during the summer as the goalie for the Oakland Soul, a semi-pro women’s soccer team.

The Soul should be turning into a full-fledged professional team in the next few years.

But you could talk to Armas for a while, and you would have no idea how good a player she is. She is confident – a must for a goalie – but cares more about those around her rather than herself.

“Layla is one of the most protective people I have ever met,” said California coach Nina Cefalo. “She protects her own teammates, she protects the other parts of our program (JV and frosh teams), and she supports her peers, including players on the opposing team.”

The nurturing of her athletic ability began at an early age, as well as her love of the game. It was an entertaining ride for Armas from the beginning.

“I started playing at 5,” said Armas. “I was doing a bunch of sports but when I first got to play Rec soccer, I knew that was I wanted to do.”

Armas started playing for San Ramon soccer but over the years played at Mustang in Danville, and the Pleasanton Rage. The only problem along the way was the same other talented youth athletes have – they are good at so many different positions, and at some point, they must pick one.

“I started full-time goalie at 11,” explained Armas. “I thought it was the best position – I love the pressure. I would rather save a goal than score one.”

The mentality of a goalie must be different than any other position. Many times, the thing a goalie gets noticed most is when they make a mistake and let in a goal.

Face 40 shots, save 39 and everyone will be talking about the one you didn’t stop.

“You have to be a little crazy to be a goalie,” said Armas with a laugh. “I don’t think I have ever met a normal goalie.”

And when you can carry that burden as successfully as Armas has, you develop as a person as well. You get a different perspective of being a goalie.

“Going into a game you know you can’t make as many mistakes as others on the field,” said Armas. “You must keep your confidence up. My teammates have never blamed me – I have been blessed to always have good teammates.”

Which explains why Cefalo said Armas is so protective of her teammates. They have her back, so you better believe she has theirs.

Cefalo was quick to point out how Armas has made her a better coach and it has nothing to do with her outstanding goalie play.

“She will always speak up when she thinks someone is being treated poorly,” said Cefalo of Armas. “I must adjust how I coach for the better because of her. She is my constant reminder that talking poorly about others does not help us create a better performance.”

It was last spring when the opportunity presented itself with the Soul.

“I was invited to a training session,” said Armas. “I guess they like me. They invited me to a few more and they told me they wanted me to be their goalie.”

Armas doesn’t get paid for playing so she maintains her amateur status. But what she got from playing for the Soul was far more important than money.

“It was amazing,” said Armas. “We had different players from different cultures. I was the youngest and everyone was great to me – we all came together.”

She also became a role model to younger kids.

“I had no idea how big this was in the community,” said Armas. “I felt like I was part of something bigger. Win or lose, everyone was there for the soccer. We had these kids in elementary school that were there every game – it was amazing.”

Nurturing that sense of community is what drives Armas to play high school soccer when so many others don’t. Even as her star continues to rise, Armas keeps everything in perspective.

“Playing high school is a lot of fun,” said Armas. “You make a lot of memories in high school that you can’t make elsewhere.”

And that in turn is why she will enroll and play at UCLA next year instead of turning pro.

“I value school a lot,” explained Armas. “Just having the college experience is so special. I want to learn and meet so many people from all over the world.”

It’s the ability to rationalize life and how your decisions affect it at young age that has Cefalo so excited for Armas’s future.

“I am excited to not only watch how far Layla will make it in the soccer world,” said Cefalo. “But also, how her leadership skills will affect whatever community she chooses to be in.”