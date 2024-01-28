A file photo of the new Pleasanton Unified School District headquarters on West Las Positas Boulevard. (File photo by Christian Trujano)

The Pleasanton Unified School District recently brought in a former high-level San Ramon Valley administrator to temporarily fill a gap left in the human resources department following the departure of former assistant superintendent Julio Hernandez.

Keith Rogenski — who served as the assistant superintendent of human resources at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District for nearly a decade before retiring last school year — will be serving as senior director of human resources for the time-being, according to PUSD director of communications Patrick Gannon.

The senior director position was previously held by Nimarta Grewal, who has now stepped up to take the role of acting assistant superintendent of human resources after Hernandez left PUSD at the end of December to become chief personnel officer at Torrance Unified School District in Los Angeles County.

“Rogenski will be filling the responsibilities of the senior director of human resources while Ms. Grewal shifts focus to her new role,” Gannon told Embarcadero Media Foundation. “Mr. Rogenski will be working part time as is standard for substitute positions.”

Rogenski’s official start date was on Jan. 2, and his pay will be coming out of the district’s general fund.

Gannon said that Rogenski will be helping the district and its human resources division continue to provide the same level of service until it finds its permanent replacement for Hernandez — he said the next steps for that process will be something PUSD looks at as the school year comes to an end.

“We are grateful to Ms. Grewal for stepping up to serve as acting assistant superintendent of human resources and pleased to welcome Mr. Rogenski in his substitute role to ensure that we continue to support our staff, students and community through our Human Resources division,” Gannon said.

Rogenski was hired as the assistant superintendent of human resources at SRVUSD back in 2015 after the district went through three other people before he took the helm. He retired from that position back in early 2023.

He also has a long history of holding that same title in other districts. He previously served as the assistant HR superintendent in Benicia (2007-11), Antioch (2011-14) and Dublin (2014-15).