A California Highway Patrol helicopter airlifts a woman who was stuck on top of her truck for nearly 15 hours on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of ACFD)

California Highway Patrol helicopter personnel airlifted a woman who was trapped on top of her overturned small pickup truck, which was submerged in flood water for almost 15 hours deep in the Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore, an Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

ACFD public affairs manager Cheryl Hurd said that on Monday around 7:30 p.m. a woman who lived in the 7000 block of Del Valle Road area in Livermore was driving across a scenic bridge that was flooded with water from the recent rain.

The woman had underestimated how deep the water was, according to Hurd, and in a series of photos provided by ADFD, her pickup was seen to have overturned, leaving her stranded.

It wasn’t until the following morning that Hurd said a camper who was walking in the area noticed the woman sitting on top of her overturned vehicle and called authorities.

Hurd said that ACFD responded to the call and arrived around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters were originally planning on using a fire truck ladder to get the woman to safety, but after calling the CHP for assistance, CHP instead used a helicopter to lift the woman off the truck.

“The weather cooperated, allowing CHP helicopter to do a short lift, successfully getting the woman out of the water,” Hurd said in a press release on Tuesday.

She said that the woman, whose name was not released, will be OK and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. No other injuries were reported, Hurd said.

Hurd also said she believes the pickup truck is still there and that another agency like East Bay Regional Park District Fire Department would probably be in charge of towing it off the bridge.