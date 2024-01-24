SRPD recovered what they described as a “large amount of merchandise” taken from Ulta Beauty in San Ramon, along with recovering a stolen vehicle that the two suspects they arrested were heading back to. (Photo courtesy SRPD)

Two suspects in an alleged theft at Ulta Beauty in San Ramon were taken into custody over the weekend following apprehension by SRPD officers who received a tip about the vehicle they were traveling in.

Members of the department’s recently established Retail Theft Suppression Team were notified that a vehicle believed to be driven for recent thefts from a local business was seen near the beauty supply retailer, according to an announcement on Facebook Sunday.

Police made contact with the two suspects as they were leaving the store and heading to the vehicle, which officers later determined was stolen, along with what they described as a “large amount of merchandise.”

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on felony charges.

SRPD officials did not respond to an inquiry into the time and date of the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.