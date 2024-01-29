Greg Jackson, creator and host of “History That Doesn’t Suck”, is set to bring a live adaptation of the podcast to the Bankhead in a show called, “The Unlikely Union.” (Photo courtesy HTDS)

The popular history podcast “History That Doesn’t Suck” (HTDS) is set for a live adaptation show called “The Unlikely Union” at the Bankhead Theater this weekend.

In this multimedia storytelling event, Greg Jackson, creator and host of HTDS and associate professor at Utah Valley University, will narrate a factual account of the nation’s history from 1754 to 1865.

He will be accompanied by live music, musical soundtracks and visual projections. The nation, playing the story’s protagonist, will be seen struggling and eventually succeeding in forming and unifying, from pre-Revolution through the Civil War.

Jackson said he intends the show as informative, apolitical and entertaining, with the potential to inspire hope in present day national unity.

“In the current age – the technology age – where we need to consume information quickly, I think that this is a gem of a show because you’re both being entertained, but you’re also going to learn a lot in a very short amount of time,” said Andrew Kracht, marketing manager at Livermore Valley Arts, which is presenting the performance.

The French and Indian War will be featured as one entry point into the nation’s story. To enliven his account of the war, Jackson will guide the audience through an intimate moment where 22-year-old Lt. Col. George Washington lost his first battle in the war.

“We’re going to spend several minutes where you feel like you are with George standing in the rain, musket balls flying at you,” Jackson said. “You’re gonna feel that confusion and terror that he feels as he looks around and realizes half of his men are drunk because they cracked open the rum, terrified and figuring they’re as good as dead anyhow, as the French and Native allies are closing in on their little fort.”

Jackson aims to encapsulate immersive narratives, like this one, with “professor-mode” explanations of the event.

In addition to war, the show will feature subjects like slavery, to which Jackson strives for sensitivity and directness.

“I am not one to tiptoe and yet at the same time, I try to take a very delicate approach, realizing that we’re talking about painful aspects for various cultures,” Jackson said.

Overall, HTDS is meant to bridge the gap between professional historians and the public, making history accessible to new audience members and podcast listeners, according to Jackson. As for the “Unlikely Union,” show, Jackson hopes that the audience can see the unifying power of the United States.

“I mean it ultimately as a hopeful message to realize that we have been through worse. We’ve been through equally bad times. And yet, to go with Lincoln’s words, we’ve managed to appeal to our ‘better angels’ and find common ground, stick together and come back together,” Jackson said.

“The Unlikely Union” is recommended for ages 12 years old and up, with parental guidance due to content including war, conflict, slavery and historical quotes containing strong language. It is set for this Sunday (Feb. 4) at 3 p.m.

The following day, the Bankhead is hosting HTDS for a private, abridged show for students from Marylin Avenue STEAM Academy and Arroyo Seco Elementary School, according to Chris Carter, LVA executive director. Though tickets are sold out for Feb. 4, more information about the show is available at livermorearts.org.