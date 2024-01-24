Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria was founded in 1987. The chain now has locations across the Bay Area. (Image courtesy Amici’s Dublin)

The New York-style restaurant Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria is set to close its Dublin location this weekend.

Staff members at the restaurant located in the mixed-use center at 4640 Tassajara Road confirmed by phone that they will not be renewing their lease and closing for good on Sunday.

Amici’s will continue to operate its remaining Tri-Valley location in Danville. The chain runs other sites in the greater Bay Area including San Francisco, Mountain View, Oakland and San Jose.

Peter Cooperstein, a Boston native and professional in the technology industry, co-founded the chain of restaurants with his partner Mike Forter. Cooperstein previously said he was inspired to open the chain restaurant because he had a strong appreciation for the East Coast pizza he grew up with.

The pair opened the first-ever Amici’s location in San Mateo in 1987, and other sites in the state quickly followed. Cooperstein named the restaurant “Amici” because it loosely translates to “friend” in Italian.

The Dublin site has been in operation for almost 20 years, opening in 2005. It is unclear what entity will take over the restaurant space once Amici’s closes its doors.