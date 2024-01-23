Amador Valley High School logo.

It was a mixed bag of results for the Amador Valley High girls’ soccer team last week.

The Dons started the week with a 3-0 win over Granada. In the opening moments of the game, Angel Akanyirige delivered a beautiful pass to Maylen Montoya, who in turn dropped the ball right in front of the goal for Alden Hofstede to tap in.

The second goal came off a great pass from Hailey Morec to Akanyirige for the score. The final goal when Keira Barker stepped up to tap Hofstede’s assist in traffic in front of the goal.

On the defensive end, Sydney Head stopped a penalty kick that was awarded for a hand ball in the box. Morec and Kaia Hoyman were outstanding as defensive backs.

Two days later the Dons fell 1-0 to San Ramon Valley in an intense, physical game.

Midway through the second half the Wolves got the lone goal. The Dons pressured the rest of the half and had a few chances to tie the game, but the SRV goalie made the saves.

Montoya, Akanyirige and Hofstede pressed the SRV defense throughout the game. Hoyman and Ava Haviley also played well for the Dons.

Amador boys’ soccer

The Amador varsity started last week with a 2-0 loss at Granada, and then two days later was right there with San Ramon Valley until giving up some late goals to fall 4-2.

The Dons made things right last Saturday, getting a 3-1, non-league win over San Marin. The star of the show was Henry Beatty, who netted a hat trick. Ryan Bell earned player of the game honors for his two assists and relentless attacking presence.

The junior varsity team went 1-1-1 last week, starting with a 0-0 draw against Granada. Xander Poulios was the player of the game for the Dons for his defensive performance.

Two days later the team fell 3-1 to San Ramon Valley. Mateo Eichler was the top player for the Dons, getting the lone goal and playing well throughout the game.

Rounding out the week of play, the JV Dons bounced back taking out San Marin 3-0. Eichler continued his hot streak with two goals, while Ryan Smiley added another to the tally. Avi Gorrepati, Smiley and Tate Hess provided the crucial assists, showcasing the Dons’ well-rounded offensive attack.

The freshman team opened last week’s action with a 4-0 win over Granada. Matthew Sun led the charge with two goals, while Leo Wiedemeyer and Andrew Ku added another. Ekansh Samanta and Nico Baylosis provided the assists, and the Dons peppered the goal.

The Dons faced a tougher challenge against San Ramon Valley last Friday, falling 1-0 in a closely contested match.

Just 15 hours later, the Dons bounced back in style on Saturday with 4-0 win against San Marin. The scorers for this game were Noah Camp, A’Rayyan Faris, Joey Prunty and Oliver Heid.

Amador boys’ basketball

It was another tough week for the Dons as they dropped games at Granada and San Ramon Valley.

The Mats got the best of the Dons by a final of 66-57. Three players scored in double figures for the Dons with Kasen Krueger (15), Jaylen Smith (15) and Cade Krueger (12) leading the attack.

In a 68-50 loss to San Ramon Valley, Kasen Krueger had 13 points, Nate Jetter adding 12, and Cade Krueger scoring 11 points.

Amador girls’ basketball

The Dons dropped a pair of East Bay Athletic League games last week before ending a 10-game losing streak with a 54-28 win over Skyline.

The week started with an 89-25 loss to San Ramon Valley. Addison Leomiti had 12 for the Dons, with Megan Hoang adding eight points.

Next up was a tough 49-45 loss to Granada. Leomiti, Hoang and Ellie White had 10 points each in the loss.

Editor’s note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for Embarcadero Media Foundation’s East Bay Division. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email acesmag@aol.com.